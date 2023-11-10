Warwick Chamber launches first civics competition for area students

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host a first-of-its-kind civics competition aimed at encouraging young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Students in grades six, seven, and eight will get to flex their civics knowledge for a chance to win recognition and cash prizes. Finalists will be invited to Washington, DC, to compete in the inaugural National Civics Bee national championship in the fall of 2024.

Applications open November 13 and close January 8, 2024. Prizes range from $125 for third place in the local competition to as much as $50,000 to those who make it all the way to the national competition.

According to the Chamber, any sixth-, seventh-, or eighth-grade student residing in New York State with an idea about using civics to improve their community may review the rules and submit an essay application on this page: my.reviewr.com/NationalCivicsBee/site/NY/WarwickValleyChamber.

“The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce is participating in the National Civics Bee because we believe that informed and active citizens make for a strong country, a strong economy, and a strong workforce, and that our continued prosperity depends on the strength of all three. Through the Bee, we are promoting greater civic knowledge in New York and celebrating our civic pride,” the Chamber explained in its announcement.