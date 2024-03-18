Warwick celebrates Irish pride at St. Patrick’s Day Parade

On Sunday, March 17, the village of Warwick held its very own St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring Irish dancing, music, and several Irish and Celtic community organizations.
Former Warwick Supervsior Mike Sweeton was the parade’s grand marshall. Other notable parade-goers included current Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, and Mayor Michael Newhard. Additional political figures from Greenwood Lake and Warwick could also be seen showing their support for the Irish community.
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. from Grand Street in the Village, then moved down Main Street, then onto Orchard before ending at the new location of Yesterday’s Irish pub at 16 Elm Street.