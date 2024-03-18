x
Warwick celebrates Irish pride at St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Warwick. Hundreds of Warwick-area residents turned out to celebrate Irish pride.

Warwick /
| 18 Mar 2024 | 10:58
    Warwick St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshall, and former town supervisor, Mike Sweeton.
    The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Warwick faced the ocassional blustering gust of wind but was otherwise a delightful day.
    Greenwood Lake’s Gaelic Cultural Society marches in Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
    Greenwood Lake’s Gaelic Cultural Society marches in Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
    Warwick Village Trustee Barry Cheney.
    Irish pride was alive and well at the parade.
    Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer with Village Mayor Michael Newhard at Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17.
    Greenwood Lake’s Gaelic Cultural Society marches in Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
    The Warwick St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2024.
    The parade began with local police units at the front of the line.
    Members of the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance stepped and marched without losing a beat.
    The 2024 Warwick St. Patrick’s Day Parade featured members of the fire department.
    A large crowd gathered along Main Street in Warwick in preparation for the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
    The 2024 Warwick St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
    The 2024 Warwick St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
    A festive school band from West Milford, NJ, added some music to the parade.
    A parade would not be complete without an appearance from our local first responders.
On Sunday, March 17, the village of Warwick held its very own St. Patrick’s Day Parade, featuring Irish dancing, music, and several Irish and Celtic community organizations.

Former Warwick Supervsior Mike Sweeton was the parade’s grand marshall. Other notable parade-goers included current Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, and Mayor Michael Newhard. Additional political figures from Greenwood Lake and Warwick could also be seen showing their support for the Irish community.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. from Grand Street in the Village, then moved down Main Street, then onto Orchard before ending at the new location of Yesterday’s Irish pub at 16 Elm Street.