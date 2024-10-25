Warwick celebrates 40 years of Tree City designation

On Wednesday, October 16 the Village of Warwick held a celebration at Stanley-Deming park to mark the 40th year of the village being named a Tree City. To commemorate this accomplishment, organizers planted a red maple at the park.

This is event was hosted by the Village of Warwick Shade Tree Commission in partnership with the Warwick Valley Gardeners. Special guests included Michael Callan, a forester from the DEC, and students from the Park Avenue Elementary School Student Council. Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard welcomed everyone and the celebration began with poetry and facts about maple trees presented by the Warwick Valley Gardeners.

The celebration concluded with a cake from ShopRite and local apple cider. Before the students returned to school, each one got a turn to place soil on the roots of the tree, with the assistance of the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works.

The tree stands outside Stanley-Deming Park’s tot lot. According to the organizers, the tree will “stand as a reminder of the Village of Warwick’s dedication to trees and long-standing position as Tree City, USA.”