Warwick. Celebrate Mother’s Day at the farmers’ market

The Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market will open for the season on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the South Street parking lot in Warwick from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come celebrate Mother’s Day with regional produce and producers highlighting the harvest of the season.

In addition to fruits and vegetables, the market hosts honey and maple syrup products, artisanal baked goods, cheeses, wines, ciders, cut flowers, plants, hand crafted jams, pestos, soap, candles, and more.

Sponsored by The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and Village of Warwick, the farmers’ market is a proud supporter of the local community compost program as well as the master gardener program, so feel free to stop by with a gardening question.

The farmers’ market offers local goods as well as local education, providing a service to the community by offering consumers a local source of high quality, locally/regionally grown produce and freshly made food products. It advances and promotes the appreciation of local farmers, culinary artists and chefs who specialize in local, freshly produced wholesome food by providing a marketplace for local area family farms, chefs and craft food artisan producers to sell their crops, baked goods and other products direct to consumers, helping to maximize critical revenue for local and regional farmers/farm families, artisan producers and local businesses supporting agriculture.

For more information, log onto warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org.