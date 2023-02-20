Warwick. Cassidy declares candidacy for town justice

Elizabeth Cassidy of Warwick recently declared her candidacy for Town of Warwick Justice in the Nov. 7 general election. She is seeking the seat that will be vacated by the retirement of the Hon. Nancy Brenner DeAngelo.

Since 2012, Cassidy has maintained her law practice in the Village of Warwick. As a part of that practice, she serves as Village Attorney for the Village of Florida, Deputy Village Attorney for the Village of Monroe and Counsel to the Village of Washingtonville.

She previously served as Village Attorney to the Village of Hillburn and recently concluded serving two years as President to the Board of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and has also served as President to the Women’s Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties.

“I, together with my husband and my daughters, have truly enjoyed being an active part of the Warwick community. Having the opportunity to serve as Town Justice would be one the greatest honors of my career,” Cassidy said in a statement.

A campaign kickoff event is being planned for March 8, 2023.

For more information on Cassidy’s campaign, visit the campaign’s website at www.CassidyforJustice.com, ElizabethCassidyforWarwickJustice on Facebook, or @cassidyforjustice via Instagram.