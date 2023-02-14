x
Warwick. Cannabis companies under construction at former prison

Warwick /
| 14 Feb 2023 | 01:12
Development at the former Mid-Orange Correctional Facility site on John Hicks Drive in Warwick includes several new cannabis companies.

The latest building nearing completion is Green Thumb Industries. The national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer will be growing and processing marijuana for recreational use.

Medical marijuana grower Citiva is an international cannabis company with operations in the U.S. as well as Jamaica and Italy. Its partially constructed building is located across from Green Thumb.

A licensed grower and processer of cannabinoid products, urbanXtracts tests, develops and packages all its products in the Warwick facility.

Also in the complex is Phyto-Farma Labs LLC, a cannabis testing service.