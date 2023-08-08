Warwick. Bertoni Gallery expands; celebration continues Aug. 12

Bertoni Gallery has expanded its business to 54 Main St. in the Village of Warwick.

The kick-off celebration took place Wednesday, Aug. 2, when the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce staff and board members joined the Bertoni team for a ribbon-cutting.

Celebrations will continue Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Bertoni team will be celebrating with lots of Hors d ’Oeuvres, drinks, music, raffles and giveaways. Any customer spending $54 will have the choice of a free giveaway.

Bertoni also will have a selection of gemstones both precious and semi-precious to be yours for free. One stone per person. First come-first serve as limited quantities exist.

The Bertoni Gallery also is preparing to release a class schedule, offering an array of creative classes in art, jewelry and more for all ages that are intended to connect and inspire the community. The gallery is also looking for creative people to teach classes.

For more information, call 845-324-8686.