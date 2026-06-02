Warwick Battery Storage Law Committee to present draft law to the town board within the next week

Supervisor Jesse Dwyer gave an update on a proposed battery storage system law, during the May 28 Warwick Town Board meeting, stating that the Battery Storage Law Committee will present a draft law to the town board within the next week. After the board reviews the law, it will be released for public feedback and comments.

“I want to thank the committee members for their hard work, expertise and dedication to protecting our community from potential environmental health concerns associated with battery storage facilities, while navigating New York’s aggressive energy mandates,” said Dwyer.

Board requests speed limit reduction on Big Island Road

The town board will be submitting a request to the New York State DOT and Orange County to reduce the speed limit on Big Island Road from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. According to the supervisor, there have been three serious motor vehicle accidents on the road within the past three years, including one fatality. A motion to request the speed limit change was passed unanimously.

Infrastructure updates and proposals

During the meeting, Dwyer announced multiple town plans and proposals, including updates on local infrastructure projects and local law proposals.

Supervisor Dwyer will be presenting an update on the Jane Street Bridge Project at the Village of Florida Board Meeting on June 17. The update will go over project renderings, timelines and potential challenges associated with the project.

The town submitted three new infrastructure projects for inclusion on the New York State’s Intended Use Plan. The projects are a new sewer system for Mountain Lake Park, a new water treatment plant for the Pine Island Water District and a comprehensive lead service line inventory and replacement program.

Public hearing for potential drainage district on Ball Road, June 25

A public hearing will be held on June 25 to discuss an introductory local law establishing the Ball Farm Drainage District. The local law proposes the establishment and improvement of a drainage district situated on 56 Ball Road.

The next Coffee with a Supervisor will be held in the Village of Florida at Mattingly’s Tavern on June 16 from 9 to 10 a.m.