Warwick Area Farmworker Organization to hold presentation on mental health for the farming community

The Warwick Area Farmworker Organization (WAFO) is offering a special program on mental health for the farming community on Sunday, February 18th, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Alamo Community Center (890 Pulaski Highway, Goshen).

Mental health issues ahve been raised as a public health concern in recent years. Farmers are three and a half times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association. Due to the spread-out nature of rural areas, access to health and behavioral health care providers and emergency medical facilities may be more limited. Access to lethal means, particularly firearms, may also be greater in rural than in urban areas.

“Farmers, farmworkers and ranchers in the U.S. have demanding jobs that are often compounded by economic uncertainty, vulnerability to weather events, and isolation,” WAFO noted in its announcement. “Addressing mental health challenges is critical so that farmers and farmworkers can successfully navigate other stressors that are common in their day-to-day lives.” The program offered by WAFO will include resources and support for the farming community on this topic.

The program will be held in Spanish and English, and presented by Chris Pawelski and Judy Battista. Pawelski is a fourth-generation farmer who has been active in numerous farming related issues over the years, and was even featured in a film about this topic, “Muckville,” which will be viewed during the program. According to WAFO, he has also faced a variety of challenges, including the weather, the markets, and family issues. When the challenges and pressures reached a breaking point, he was able to reach out to NY FarmNet, which provided assistance.

Judy Battista is a mental health and suicide prevention advocate. She has lived in Warwick for over 33 years, where she raised her family. Battista is a trained facilitator and certified trainer for teens and adults in mental health and suicide prevention. She advocates in the Spanish-speaking community, organizing and offering bilingual trainings, awareness, and cultural presentations.

To register for this program, contact: kbrieger@sunriver.org or call 845-258-1560. For more information or to become involved with the Warwick Area Farmworkers Organization, visit wafarmworkers.org or the WAFO Facebook page.