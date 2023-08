The Architectural and Historic District Review Board of the Village of Warwick will hold a special Architectural and Historic District Review Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m., at Village Hall, 77 Main St., Warwick.

Members of the review board will discuss matters pertaining to the exterior paint colors for 26 Maple Ave. and any other business that may come before the board, according to Chairman Michael Bertolini.