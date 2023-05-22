Warwick. Annual Duck Derby raises funds and spirits

Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center held its 32nd Annual Duck Derby fundraiser on May 21 at the Warwick Farmer’s Market.

At exactly 1:30 p.m., over 3600 ducks were released into the Wawayanda Creek in the Village of Warwick by Winslow staff and volunteers. People lined up along the bridges to see if their numbered ducks would be one of the first eight to travel from the South Street Bridge to the bridge on Main Street to win a prize.

First prize winner Laura Breslin won $1000 cash. Rounding out the top eight places were Lauren Sorrentino, Sal Forte, Amy Donellan, Paul Wittew, Lorraine Carroll, Kamren Melendez and Jim McAnney.

“We are so happy to play a part in such a fun day and feel the incredible support from the community,” said Susan Ferro, Winslow’s Executive Director. “Money raised from this event will help with our scholarship fund, as well as allowing us to continue to keep our lesson rates from increasing.”

Formed in 1974, Winslow Therapeutic Center offers therapeutic riding lessons and an adult day program for individuals with disabilities residing in the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas. It also offers traditional riding lessons, youth leadership program and additional youth programs that teach responsibility and teamwork through a variety of activities.

For more information about the organization, log onto https://www.winslow.org/#