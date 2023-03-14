Warwick. Amundson to run for Town Justice

Town of Warwick resident Karen Amundson, with 22 years of public service as both a prosecutor and defense attorney in Orange County, has announced her candidacy for Warwick Town Court Justice.

“My entire career has been steeped in public service and I would be honored to serve as Warwick Town Justice,” she said. “Serving as Town Justice in Warwick will allow me to use my knowledge of the law to focus on matters that greatly affect my community.”

Amundson has been endorsed by the Warwick Republican Committee and the Orange County Conservative Party.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Karen Amundson’s impressive credentials and commitment to public service make her the right choice for Town of Warwick Justice,” Orange County Conservative Party Vice Chairman Steve Nunziato said. “That accomplished blend perfectly positions her to take on this important role and to preserve the quality of life in Warwick. Experience matters.”

“Karen’s exceptional work ethic and dedication to her community make her the best qualified candidate for Town of Warwick Justice,” Warwick Republican Committee Chairman Vince Copello said. “She will be fair, dedicated and offer exceptional knowledge every day.”

“Karen’s experience as someone who has both prosecuted and defended Orange County residents in court gives her the necessary knowledge and wisdom to serve Warwick as Town Justice,” Pat Murphy of the Town of Warwick Conservative Party Committee added.

Amundson already has hit the campaign trail, having numerous conversations with voters and sharing how she prioritizes ethics, fairness and the importance of judicial expertise.

“The response to my campaign, experience and values has been overwhelmingly supportive,” Amundson said. “We live in difficult times, and the courts are being called upon to play vital roles in people’s lives. Courtroom experience litigating cases matters.”

A single mother of two daughters, Amundson has served as an Assistant County Attorney in the Orange County Attorney’s Office’s Family Court Unit since 2017. When she was hired as an ACA, she maintained her own law office as a solo practitioner handling criminal, family and real estate law from 2014 to 2018. From 2007 to 2014, she was a Staff Attorney at the Legal Aid Society of Orange County, Inc., a role she took after serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2007. In addition, she has been an Adjunct Professor in the Criminal Law Department at Orange County Community College since 2011.

She is a graduate of Pace Law School and Binghamton University.

For more information, to volunteer or donate visit KarenForJustice.com and Facebook.com/AmundsonForJudge. To register to vote, visit OrangeCountyGov.com/974/Voter-Information.