WAFO holds community health worker program for teens

This summer, the Warwick Area Farmworker Organization (WAFO) launched a program for its Teen Leaders, sponsored by Morehouse Medical School. According to WAFO, this was the first time the Morehouse program was offered to students in New York State or to children of farmworkers anywhere in the U.S.

On December 16 at 4 p.m. at the Alamo, a celebration will be held to issue certificates and to publicly recognize the students for completing the program.

The 20-module virtual program provided students with a view of the public health issues facing minority communities, as well as the social determinants of health and the role played by Community Health Workers (CHWs) in improving the health of the community. Twenty students participated, many from farmworker families.

WAFO collaborated with Sun River Health, a network of federally qualified health care providers, and Pathstone, an organization serving farmworkers and their families. Each week, guest speakers gave presentations about their careers to provide the students with some insight about the possibilities for their own future professions, WAFO explained in its announcement. Many of the speakers were Sun River Health staff, including a dentist, a dental hygienist, a community outreach specialist, a social worker, and an operations leader for health centers. Among the other guests were a nutritionist, a nurse practitioner, and a virologist engaged in research.

The certification program included community outreach, with work at a food pantry and a community garden. Students also had to participate in a community event during their training. The program helped students gain confidence in public speaking, as many gave presentations to farmworker parents on diabetes prevention during a meeting of Dulce Esperanza, WAFO’s summer enrichment program. Over 60 parents participated in this event, WAFO added.

WAFO said the program helped to expose students to the range of healthcare careers available, and illustrated the need for health professionals. Students from traditionally underserved communities also learned more about health issues impacting their community.

The program was led by WAFO Executive Director Kathy Brieger and Angela Northrup, PhD, with support from Jobeth Leon, director of the Dulce Esperanza summer program. Alexa Adach provided coordination for the students with Morehouse Medical School.

WAFO said it plans to include the students in community health events within Orange County. They may serve as mentors for future students enrolled in this program. Some will work with senior community health workers in conducting outreach activities.

Next up, WAFO is seeking grant funding to conduct a program from Morehouse Medical School on mental health. Students who have completed the 20-module program will be eligible. WAFO will also seek additional funding for a new cohort of teens to complete Phase One of the CHW program.

For more information about WAFO and its programs, contact Katherine Brieger at 845-258-1560 or kbrieger@sunriver.org, or visit the WAFO website: info@wafarmworker.org.