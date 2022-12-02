x
Vote Now: Warwick Advertiser’s Wrapping Paper Contest

Check out the semifinalists and vote for your favorite wrapping paper design below. The winning artwork will be printed as wrapping paper in the Dec. 15 edition of the newspaper.

| 02 Dec 2022 | 12:41
Thank you to all of the talented young artists who submitted their designs to Warwick Advertiser’s Wrapping Paper Contest. The judges chose six finalists.

Now, it’s up to our readers to decide which design will be printed as wrapping paper across the centerspread of our Dec. 15 edition.

View the semifinalists’ artwork, and vote for your favorite below. Readers may vote once per day until voting closes Dec. 9 by visiting this story, or going to warwickadvertiser.com and clicking the “Fun and Games” tab.