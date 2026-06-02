Volunteers remove invasive plants around Greenwood Lake

On Saturday, May 30, a dedicated group of Greenwood Lake residents and volunteers gathered along the lake’s northern arm for an annual invasive plant removal effort, continuing a long-standing community tradition aimed at protecting one of the region’s most treasured natural resources.

Working from shorelines, kayaks, and small watercraft, volunteers spent the day identifying, pulling, and harvesting invasive aquatic vegetation that has increasingly threatened the health and recreational value of Greenwood Lake.

Led by Deputy Mayor Matt Veth, the group’s principal target was the Water Chestnut, easily recognized by its floating rosettes of triangular, saw-toothed leaves that spread across the water’s surface, forming dense mats capable of covering entire coves. “Beyond creating an unsightly appearance, these mats block sunlight from reaching native aquatic plants below, reduce oxygen levels in the water, and impede boating, fishing, swimming, and other recreational activities.” Said Veth. The plant also produces hard, spiny seed pods that can remain viable for years and pose hazards to swimmers and pets.

Volunteers also remained alert for other invasive species known to affect Greenwood Lake and surrounding waterways, including Eurasian Watermilfoil, Hydrilla, and Curly-leaf Pondweed. These plants grow rapidly and often outcompete native vegetation that provides critical habitat for fish, amphibians, and aquatic insects. Their unchecked growth can alter entire ecosystems, reducing biodiversity and contributing to algae blooms and oxygen depletion that stress fish populations.