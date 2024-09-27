Volunteers needed for ‘Deep Sea Freak Out’ set creation

For the sixth year, Wickham Works artists are building a unique Haunted House as a fundraiser for youth programs at the Warwick Valley Community Center. “Each year we pick a different theme and create a storyline around it,” explained producer Melissa Shaw-Smith. “This year Warwick artists Karen Decher and Beth Laule are conjuring up a weird and wonderful undersea world for visitors.” Deep Sea Freak Out! promises to be a surreal and scary trip into the depths to discover ghost pirates, sirens, Krab people, a sea witch, kraken, and other monsters of the deep.

The event will also be a community undertaking. Wickham Works invites everyone to drop in to their free workshops and help make the sets at the Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults and teens can help create this haunted experience behind the scenes, sign up to perform in the show, or help out with makeup and stage management.

“It’s a fun way for high school students to gain community service hours,” said Shaw-Smith. For more information, visit the Wickham Works website or Facebook page.

Shows will take place Oct. 24, 25, and 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door and include a Halloween fun room. The Haunted House is suitable for most, but parental discretion is advised. “No scare walk-throughs” are available on request from 6 to 7 p.m. only.