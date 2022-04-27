Volunteers clean up 224-year-old Amity Cemetery

Warwick residents worked together on Saturday, raking leaves, weed whacking and removing debris covering headstones at the Amity Cemetery, in Warwick’s hamlet of Amity.

The cemetery was established by the Amity Presbyterian Church around its founding in November of 1796. Deputy Town Historian Sue Gardner provided information about the cemetery, saying that although research is continuing, known veterans buried there from the Revolutionary War include Daniel Caine, Robert Ferrier, William Hedger, Silas Holly, David Nanny, Herman Rowlee, Sr., and Caleb Taylor. Several veterans from the Civil War are also buried at the site.

As a way to honor those laid to rest in this historic cemetery, the Warwick Historical Society’s Cemetery Preservation Clean-Up Crew organized this community effort that brought out many volunteers including Boy Scout Troop 45. For more information about the Warwick Historical Society or future cemetery clean-ups. call 845-986-3236 or visit www.warwickhistory.org.

Photo: Cemetery Cleanup 1

Photo by Jennifer O’Connor

Members of Boy Scout Troop 45 carry a large tree limb out of the Amity Cemetery on Sat., Apr. 23.

