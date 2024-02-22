Village to seek state help on water resource protection

The village of Warwick’s efforts to protect and maintain its drinking water sources will be supported by the state of New York. During the Feb. 20 meeting, the Warwick Village Board passed a motion that would enable it to receive technical assistance in how to better protect the reservoirs and wells that serve the community. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Department of Health will work with the village of Warwick to gather relevant data on its drinking water sources and provide recommendations on how to best protect those resources. The village will use this information to implement a Drinking Water Source Protection Program in accordance with the guidelines of New York State.

“It will be beneficial to the village to get our arms around this. We have a pretty good handle now, but it will be another tool in the toolshed for us to be better able to protect those resources,” said Trustee Barry Cheney.

Mayor Michael Newhard echoed those sentiments and added that the program would help the village better understand the very valuable resource that is drinking water.

In addition to announcing its water protection initiatives, the Warwick Village Board agreed to accept a $242,850 bid from TAM Enterprises for the purpose of developing a pole barn that will be used by the Department of Public Works for equipment storage and additional office space.

Alongside its approval of the pole barn bid, the Warwick Village Board accepted proposals from various vendors for such projects as the installation of a generator at the water treatment plant and the replacement of the roof at a DPW storage building. Furthermore, the village of Warwick is seeking bids for services needed, including natural gas supply, chemical delivery for its water and sewer plant and maintenance service for its generators.

Commenting on the bid requests, Mayor Newhard noted, “This represents a very busy time for the village. We’re beginning our budget sessions and our work sessions. We’re going out for bids. We’re reviewing contracts and renewing contracts. We’re preparing for the next season ahead.”