Village to hold tree-planting ceremony

Warwick. The event celebrates 40 years as a “tree city.”

| 10 Oct 2024 | 12:41
    A maple tree will be planted at Stanley Deming Park.
The Village of Warwick announced a special tree planting ceremony to commemorate its 40th year as a Tree City. This event, hosted by the Village of Warwick Shade Tree Commission in partnership with the Warwick Valley Gardeners, will take place on October 16 at 10 a.m. at Stanley Deming Park.

Community members are encouraged to attend to watch as the village plants a new maple tree near the “tot lot,” along with the Park Avenue Student Council, and enjoy poetry readings and cake to memorialize this milestone.