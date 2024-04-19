Village returns to regular business after accepting three resignations

Greenwood Lake Mayor Matthew Buckley resigned from his position on April 16, 2024. This was announced at the April 17 village board meeting. Deputy Mayor Kellianne Kelm the took over for him at the meeting.

Buckley issued a formal resignation letter, which can be read in full here. A motion was made and approved by the board to appoint Trustee Thomas Howley as “mayor for the remainder of the official year,” said Kelm.

“If anybody has anything pressing, please contact the village clerk who will get to me. I don’t have an email yet. Get to me and we will address it immediately,” said Howley, adding, “I want to thank Deputy Mayor Kelm for taking care of business the last couple days during what we all feel... the chain of events just happened so fast.” He reappointed Kelm as deputy mayor.

The Board also accepted the resignation letters of police dispatcher Austin Crosby, who resigned on February 22, and building inspector Michael Sterns, who resigned on April 10.

“Unfortunately, due to family issues and [a] hectic school schedule I will be unable to continue in this position,” read Crosby’s resignation letter. Stearns resigned due to accepting “a position with a non-profit organization in a full-time position,” according to his resignation letter.

These changes affected the board meeting that night. “As many of you out there in the audience can see, due to extenuating circumstances, we have cut down our village board meeting today because we have some business we need to [attend to] in executive session,” said Kelm.

Resolutions

The board quickly adopted several resolutions during the meeting. The board approved a move to borrow $100,000 for the completion of the 17A sidewalk project, the signing by the mayor of and Investment Management Agreement with the Greenwood Lake School District relating to police coverage, an application for an Orange County tourism grant in the amount of $5,000, the signing by the mayor of the Interstate Waste Services agreement for 2024/2025 in the amount of $460,050, and an authorization for the village to apply for the Child Passenger Safety Incentive grant in the amount of $2,500.

The next village board meeting will be on May 22, 2024.