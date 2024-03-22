Village releases brush disposal schedule

The Village of Warwick will again be holding its Brush Disposal Program. The brush pile will open for the season in April. A valid picture ID showing village residency will be required at the site.

Only Village of Warwick residents will be allowed to dispose of brush at the disposal site. The disposal area is located at the Village of Warwick Dept of Public Works site in Memorial Park. No commercial operators will be permitted.

Brush cannot exceed 6” in diameter. Bagged leaves will be accepted (paper only). No grass clippings will be allowed.

Hours of Operation

April through November – Saturdays and Sundays, 12 to 4 p.m.

The site will be closed on all holidays and during Applefest Sunday.