Village planning board reviews plans for mixed-use building

The Warwick Village Planning Board reviewed the site plan for the proposed renovation of an existing building located at 19 Welling Place. During the November 12 meeting, building owners Patty and Charlie Bossolina, along with their architect, Christopher Collins, informed the board about their intent to convert the building into a mixed-use space, with two businesses — one owned by Collins (Base 10 Architecture) and the other by the Bossolinas (C. Bossolina Construction) — occupying the first floor and three, two-bedroom apartments occupying the second floor.

According to the letter written by Collins and received by the planning board on October 16, the building’s appearance is unsightly and in dire need of a refresh. The letter says the poor conditions of the building include cracked windows, rotten window frames, and a leaky roof. Collins further claimed in the letter that the revitalization of the building would contribute to the local economy and the community.

At the meeting, the applicants confirmed that they received approval for the building design from the village’s Architectural Historic Review Board, as required based on the property’s location. Members of the planning board agreed that they liked the design. In addition, the board asked for clarification on the size of the apartments, to which Collins responded that they would each be about 800 square feet. Collins also noted that there were no available spots for parking on those sites. However, it was noted by the applicants and confirmed by the board that the building was near municipal lots where overnight parking was permitted.

During the site plan review, concerns arose over whether the proposed project’s footprint exceeded the permitted size for the property and if approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals was required. Planning Board attorney Elizabeth Cassidy suggested the applicants get a determination from the building inspector to see what is included in the floor area.

Because of the nature of the application, a public hearing has been set for December 10, pending the delivery of revised materials and feedback from the building department by November 19. In addition, the board made a formal recommendation to send the application to the ZBA, if needed.