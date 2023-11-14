Village of Warwick to hold special work session

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Warwick will hold a work session to discuss drafts of a film code and permit application, a cash management policy, a code of ethics, and a short-term rental code. Trustees will also discuss various professional agreements, the addition of monthly work sessions, and a revision of the start time for village board meetings. The work session will be held on Monday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (77 Main Street, Warwick). The public is invited to attend.