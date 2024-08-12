Village of Warwick to hold bulk trash pick-up

The Village of Warwick will conduct a bulk pick-up of household items beginning August 26, 2024.

Items acceptable for pickup include such things as: furniture, mattresses, rugs, etc. Please refer to village website for the complete list of bulk trash requirements and regulations.

The village is asking residents to place metal items separately for recycling purposes.

The village will not pick up: garbage, leaves, brush, tires, barrels, paint, drain oil, construction debris, computer equipment, appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washers, dryers, stoves, etc. The village will pick up two cubic yards (approx. one pickup truck load). Trash in excess of this amount will be left for property owners’ removal.

All items are to be at the curbside by 7 a.m. on the day noted below to ensure pickup. Once the area has been picked up there will be no return trips.

If you belong to a homeowners association (HOA), please contact them directly for further instructions.

The village will be divided into two areas to be picked up:

- Area 1: August 26, 2024 — north side of the railroad tracks

- Area 2: September 3, 2024 — south side of the railroad tracks

As a reference, Village Hall is on the north side of the railroad tracks and Railroad Green/Railroad Avenue is on the south side of the railroad tracks. Please refer to the village website for the map and street listing details.