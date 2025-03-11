Village of Warwick seeks summer office intern

The Village of Warwick is accepting applications for a summer office intern. Responsibilities include assisting the mayor and the village clerk on projects and daily office activities, with a strong focus on records management projects. A college student with an interest in history and local government is preferred. This temporary position is for up to 13 weeks during the summer, with a commitment of 32.5 hours per week. Applicants must have computer proficiency in Microsoft Office. Email resumes to Village Clerk Raina Abramson at clerk@villageofwarwick.org.