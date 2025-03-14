Village of Warwick seeks part-time brush pile attendant

The Village of Warwick is accepting applications for the position of one seasonal Department of Public Works laborer to perform the duties of brush pile attendant at Veterans Memorial Park at a rate of $17 per hour. Responsibilities include checking identification to ensure only Village of Warwick residents are using the brush pile, ensuring no commercial operators are using the facility, and that the brush is being disposed of following the required specifications. The attendant must be available to work the brush pile April through November, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m., excluding holidays or Applefest Sunday. If interested, mail a resume to the Village of Warwick, Attn: DPW Clerk, P.O. Box 369, Warwick, NY 10990, fax to 845-986-6884, or email dpw@villageofwarwick.org.