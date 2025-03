The Village of Warwick is seeking a summer engineering intern with at least one year of college specializing in engineering, science, or computers. This temporary position is for up to 13 weeks during the summer, with a commitment of 32.5 hours per week. Applicants must have computer proficiency in Word, Excel and Access. For additional job qualifications, visit the village’s website: villageofwarwick.org. E-mail resumes to Village Clerk Raina Abramson at clerk@villageofwarwick.org.