Village of Warwick’s spending plan stays within the state-mandated two-percent cap

The Village of Warwick adopted its 2025 to 2026 budget at the April 8 village board meeting.

During the meeting, the board also passed a local law allowing them to exceed the two-percent tax cap imposed by the state. Mayor Michael Newhard said the village budget was not exceeding the two-percent cap and that passing the law was a “necessary formality.”

Trustee Carly Foster did comment on how rising costs are affecting the village’s ability to maintain the two-percent limit.

“The cost of everything is far more than that, so we effectively have less and less money to do the basic services,” Foster said. “And so we have to get more and more creative every year in order to make the budget work without piercing the cap.”

Trustee Tom McKnight agreed, noting increases in health insurance premiums and other benefit costs for village employees. He also thanked Village Treasurer Sadie Andryshak for her support.

The 2025 budget includes increased compensation for the village mayor, deputy mayor and trustees. The mayor’s salary increased to $61,387.71 from $58,464.48, Deputy Mayor Barry Cheney’s salary increased to $10,743.54 and the salary for the remaining trustees increased from $9,060.09 apiece from $8,775.90.

The total tax levy for the village includes a general tax of about $3.56 million, a water land tax of $476,70 and $428,000 for sewer plant improvements for a total of $4.47 million, Newhard said.

Water matters

The water land tax will also be put toward water infrastructure, Newhard said, and village residents can expect a five percent increase in their water rates. However, sewer rates will remain the same.

Newhard also outlined various projects including security upgrades at Village Hall, sidewalk repairs, records funds and infrastructure upgrades, for which the village expects to fund in part with anticipated grants.

During the meeting, the village approved the relocation of the Maple Avenue Pump Station. The estimated cost for the project is $1,126,000, to be funded with $207,921.70 in American Rescue Plan funds, $250,000 from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York grant funds and $668,078 from the Village Infrastructure Reserve Fund.

The village also approved the establishment of well number three, at accost of $1,295,800, to be paid for with $336,048 in ARPA funds and $959.752 in funds from an EPA Clean Drinking Water Grant.

In addition, the village accepted a $50,672 from Reiner Pump Systems for the purchase of replacement clearwell pumps for the reservoir water filtration plant.

While this was not the lowest bid offered, the village chose Reiner Pump Systems because it provided pumps to the village in the past and is located closer to village, making it able to provide faster response time in the event of an emergency.

Legal matters

At the meeting, the village announced several appointments, including the selection of Benjamin Gailey of J&G Law as the new village attorney. According to the mayor, former Village Attorney Stephen Gaba, informed the village of his desire to step down, citing his busy schedule serving several municipalities and the long commute to the village from his firm in New Windsor.

Newhard added that Gailey will be supported by Isabelle Hayes, an attorney who lives in Warwick.

Village Justice Jeanine Garritano-Wadeson was sworn in another four-year term. She was first elected to the bench in 2009.