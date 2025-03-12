Village of Warwick brush disposal schedule

The Village of Warwick will again have the Brush Disposal Program for 2025. The Brush Pile will be open for the season from April through November on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m., excluding holidays and AppleFest Sunday.

Only Village of Warwick residents will be allowed to dispose of brush at the disposal site. The disposal area is located at the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works Facility in Veterans Memorial Park.

The program has the following parameters:

• No commercial operators will be permitted.

• Brush cannot exceed 6″ in diameter.

• Bagged leaves are accepted in paper bags only.

• No grass clippings allowed.