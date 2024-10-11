Village of Warwick announces fall leaf pickup dates

Now that fall is here the Village of Warwick will begin picking up leaves on Nov. 1. Leaves must be placed at the curb in paper bags. The last pickup will be during the week of Dec. 9. To ensure a final pickup, leaves must be placed at the curb prior to Dec. 13.

Village residents may also bring bagged leaves to the Village Brush Pile, located at the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works site in Veterans Memorial Park, which is open every Saturday and Sunday in October and November from 12 to 4 p.m.