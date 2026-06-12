Village of Goshen to host Knicks watch party

The Village of Goshen will host a watch party for the Knicks game tomorrow, June 13, on the Village Green.

Start time for the watch party is 8 p.m. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and coolers. No alcohol will be permitted.

The Village Green is located on the lawn outside the Presbyterian Church in the middle of the village.

Here are some other places you can watch the game:

Delancey’s Restaurant: 40 Park Pl, Goshen, NY

New Street Lounge: 14 New St. Goshen, NY

Tin Barn Brewing: 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester NY

Mattingly’s Tavern: 16 N Main St, Florida, NY

Barrel 28: 28 N Main St. Florida, NY

Rookie’s Pizza Restaurant: 27 N Main St, Florida, NY

Pennings: 161 NY-94, Warwick, NY

Halligan’s Public House: 22 West St, Warwick, NY

Yesterday’s Irish Pub: 16 Elm St, Warwick, NY

Penning’s Farm Restaurant: 161 NY-94, Warwick, NY

Captain’s Table: 547 NY-17M, Monroe, NY

Chili’s in Monroe: 320 Larkin Dr, Monroe, NY

Hook & Ladder Saloon: 5 East Main St. Washingtonville, NY

Swing Middletown: 1 Galleria Dr. Middletown, NY

Chili’s in Middletown: 33 Crystal Run Crossing, Middletown, NY

Buffalo Wild Wings: 567 NY-211, Middletown, NY

Hook & Reel: 8 Orange Plaza Ln. Middletown, NY

Newburgh Brewing Company: 88 South Colden St. Newburgh, NY

Have more watch parties to add to the list? Email comm.engage@strausnews.com