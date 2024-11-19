Village hears public input on short-term rental proposal

The public weighed in on the Village of Warwick’s proposed short-term rental law at the November 18 village board meeting. Mayor Michael Newhard explained that the board wants to hear what the public has to say and be sure that the village is prepared to administer the new regulations.

Village resident Margaret McNeely spoke in favor of short-term rentals, citing them as a potential source of income for property owners, especially for seniors like herself. Speaking on behalf of older property owners, she asked that the board consider reducing or waiving the permit fee for the local senior community. McKneely also asked the board to consider a tiered approach that charges a higher fee for non-residents.

Residents shared their concern over the number of people allowed on a property at a given time and asked that the village consider forbidding large celebrations at short-term rental properties. Robert Krahulik cited the town of Warwick code, which restricts the number of guests to two people per bedroom, outlaws parties or special events, and limits the number of people allowed on the property at any one time.

Krahulik also asked the board to consider how to address those properties that are already operating as short-term rentals that would be disqualified once the code is enacted. He suggested the village allow them to continue operating for five years to recoup their investments or sell. Alternatively, he said the village might consider grandfathering them.

A resident asking about whether owners of mixed-use properties could rent their residential units as short-term rentals prompted some debate over what is permitted by village code and state law. While the proposed short-term rental code would permit non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in the central business district, where most mixed-used buildings reside, there was some question as to what was permitted under New York State law, which bans short-term rentals in buildings with more than two units.

Responding to questions about the village’s position of short-term rentals, Newhard said that the village is not taking a side on the issue and is putting the law in place for public safety and to get a better sense of what is happening in the community.

The public hearing for the proposed short-term rental law will be kept open until December 16.

Trees, parks

During the meeting, Newhard shared that the village of Warwick earned the designation as a certified Pro-Housing Community, noting that the village put in a lot of work to achieve this state recognition. Newhard also noted that the village received a $1,000 grant from the New York State Urban Forestry Council through its Tree City program and that this funding will go toward work already begun by the Shade Tree Commission, which is planting trees at Stanley Demming Park.

In other park news, the village is seeking landscape architects for the Veterans Memorial Park Patriots Path project. Trustee Carly Foster explained that she and Newhard met with representatives from the American Legion, VFW and HERoes in Deed to discuss the Patriots Path, as well as memorials and monuments within the park. She shared that the veterans strongly encouraged the village to employ a landscape architect with experience in developing these kinds of resources for the community. Foster further noted that the village will form a Patriots Path committee to support this project and that it will be funded through a grant secured with the help of State Senator James Skoufis’ office.

Future droughts

Hoping to mitigate potential water shortage concerns, the village accepted a bid from Pitingaro & Doetsch Consulting Engineers for the construction of improvements to bring well number three online. According to Foster, this project would help the village provide a redundant source of water and support the village during future droughts.

Regarding the dire situation caused by the current drought, Trustee Barry Cheney reminded residents to conserve water usage and shared that the village has canceled its third hydrant flushing for the year.

Other business

The village is seeking to protect its watershed through the purchase or securing of conservation easements from property owners located on Cascade Road in the town of Warwick. The village is looking to fund these efforts via grants provided by the Orange County Open Space Fund.

The village of Warwick and Warwick Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center will be open on November 23 and 24, and the village needs volunteers to help. Interested individuals can email Trustee Mary Collura at collura@villageofwarwick.org.