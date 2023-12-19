Village explains new ‘Slow Down Warwick’ campaign

The village of Warwick received additional funding to support its efforts to create safer streets for drivers and pedestrians alike. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads For All” grant program, the village was awarded $406,167 in federal funds to be used toward its “Slow Down Warwick” campaign.

The Slow Down Warwick campaign will focus on prioritized sites across the village where a significant number of vehicle-related injuries and accidents have been reported. Speaking at the village board of trustees meeting Monday, Trustee Carly Foster reported that the village would employ multiple strategies to educate the public on the importance of reducing one’s driving speed in highly trafficked areas. She cited examples of paintings on roadways in other municipalities that serve to remind people they are in an area in which they need to slow down.

“We are working with the artist community to create measures that would really be in alignment with the culture of the community,” said Foster.

In addition to supporting the village’s “Slow Down Warwick” campaign, the grant funding would also go toward a town-wide safety action plan. In collaboration with the villages of Florida and Greenwood Lake, as well as the town of Warwick, the village of Warwick hopes to begin work on these efforts as soon as an agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation is signed, Foster said.

The Village of Warwick was also recognized for its environmental efforts. Trustee Thomas McKnight reported at Monday’s meeting that the village had received the Momentum Award from the Hudson Valley Regional Council.

“Nice to hear that recognition and be among some really inspiring leaders,” said McKnight. “We are among good company.”

In addition to its transportation safety and environmental efforts, the village of Warwick continues to work toward offering residents more options for their energy consumption. The board has introduced a proposed local law that would establish a community choice aggregate program and will be holding a public hearing on the matter on January 15. As reported by the Advertiser, the CCA program would enable the village of Warwick to join with other municipalities to compete for better pricing and access to more sustainable energy sources.

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve on the horizon, the board addressed upcoming holiday events, including the village’s Christmas Eve Sing-along and Apple Eve, and encouraged the community to attend. In addition, the board reminded village residents that it will pick up Christmas trees on January 2 and will do so for about two weeks. Trees may also be dropped off at the town of Warwick chip site until January 31.

Trustee Mary Collura also spoke on the importance of mental health during this time of year and noted that the village is working with Warwick Cares to create a crisis safety plan. She outlined a list of actions community members can take to support their mental health, including identifying activities that make them feel better and people they can call. Collura noted that those in need can take advantage of the mental health crisis line, 988.

Closing the meeting, Mayor Michael Newhard wished everyone a good holiday and encouraged people to shop locally.