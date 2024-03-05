Village elections to take place March 19

Village elections are just a couple weeks away. For the village of Warwick, the election will take place at the Goodwill Hook & Ladder Co. at 25 Church Street Extension, Warwick, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voters will be selecting representatives for two Warwick Village Board of Trustees seats each with five-year terms.

Mary Collura and Barry Cheney are running unopposed for the two seats. Both are currently serving on the village board.

Collura currently serves as a liaison for the treasurer’s office, the Warwick Valley Community Center, Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, the historical society, as well as for groups relating to youth, public interface and outreach, senior citizens, and ethics.

Cheney currently serves as a liaison for public works operations, engineering and infrastructure projects, veterans, code enforcement/building department, emergency services, and the citizens awareness panel/jones chemical.

Greenwood Lake

The Greenwood Lake Village Board of Trustees election will take place at the Greenwood Lake Senior Center at 132 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, from noon to 9 p.m. For this race, four candidates will be vying for two trustee positions with two-year terms.

Incumbents Chad Sellier and Nancy Clifford are running to retain their seats against candidates John Trazino and Kevin McEntyre.

Clifford has served as the board liaison for the village’s recreation programs, health and wellness, community organizations, chamber of commerce, and school board. Sellier has been the board liaison for the building department planning board, village code committee, zoning board, revitalization committee, and economic development.

Trazino is a member of the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society and was recently named “2024 Celt of the Year” alongside his wife Toddy; he also currently serves as the Town of Tuxedo police chief. McEntyre was recently appointed as an alternate member to the Greenwood Lake Planning Board and is campaigning alongside Trazino.