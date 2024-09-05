Village decries lack of communication with town

The Warwick Village Board debated the benefits of changing overnight parking restrictions during winter months at its September 3 meeting. The current code prohibits vehicles from being parked on village streets between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. from November 1 through April 1. Trustee Barry Cheney proposed the idea of adjusting this policy to better serve the needs of village residents, particularly those in areas where off-street parking is limited. He shared that other municipalities employ different strategies to reduce the number of cars on the street during inclement weather.

Trustee Thomas McKnight questioned the need for adjusting a code that only impacts a small portion of residents, while Trustee Mary Collura brought up the challenges she faces on her street. Trustee Carly Foster noted that much of the concern about on-street parking exists during non-winter months and suggested the village consider a more comprehensive vehicle plan. Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard said he wanted to reach out to other municipalities to learn more about what they have done to address the situation.

Border issues

A property located on Clinton Avenue Extension is requesting use of village sewer, which prompted a discussion at the meeting over how services are shared with bordering town properties, leading to questions about whether annexing certain areas into the village would make sense. Trustee Cheney explained that requests to become part of the village would have to come from the property owners and that this is not something the village can force upon them.

The board took issue with the lack of communication with the town on the property, which is a proposed nursery school currently before the Warwick Town Planning Board. Newhard shared his particular concern that the village was never notified of the dissolution of Clinton Avenue Extension as a paper street, or a street that exists on tax maps, but has not been developed, which was approved via resolution at the August 8 town board meeting. In the resolution, the town explains that it does not own or have any interest in the paper street, which has not been worked on since 1977 and has never been used as a public right of way. It further acknowledges the nursery school applicant’s request for the town to abandon the street.

“My greatest concern is that we were never notified of the dissolution of the paper street,” said Newhard. “Why didn’t the town board or engineer give us a heads up that this was happening? Should there have been a public hearing?”

The request for sewer usage is subject to legal and engineering review.

Other business

After a lengthy deliberation, the board agreed to accept Millennium Strategies proposal to provide grant preparation services for the village’s 2024 NY Forward Grant application for a cost not to exceed $5,400. In other grant news, the Orange County Office Community Development has increased its fiscal year 2023 award to the village from $112,000 to $182,000 for the ADA-compliant sidewalk improvement along South Street from Third Street to Lawrence Avenue.