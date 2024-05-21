Village debates short-term rental rules, grant spending

The Warwick Village Board deliberated over how to structure new, proposed short-term rental legislation, during a work session held on May 20, right before their regular meeting.

Among the issues discussed were whether properties should be owner-occupied — and for how long – as well as whether the rules should be applied differently based on if the short-term rental was located within a residential or commercial district. In addition, the board sought to clarify the language of the law to require that the owner have a representative agent who can be on-site at the property within 30 minutes of being contacted.

The board also deliberated on parking requirements and whether they should comply with existing regulations. The board determined that the proposed short-term rental legislation should reference the parking code for the village, with more details provided on the short-term rental application.

A final decision was not made, as the discussion took place during a workshop meeting.

Grant spending

At the regular meeting, the board discussed potential uses for the $10,000 grant it received from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Trustee Thomas McKnight lead the discussion and suggested some possible uses for the grant, including the installation of heat pumps in the new pole barn and installing an electric vehicle charging station by the library.

The village of Warwick is further seeking additional grant monies to support its climate smart initiatives. Trustee Carly Foster shared that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has pledged to distribute $12.5 million in funding, with $11.5 million going toward such implementation projects as greenhouse gas mitigation and $1 million for certification-related projects, such as inventory assessment. Funding awards will vary from $10,000 to $200,000.

Main Street hub

The village board approved budget modifications to enable the purchase of the property at 75 Main Street. As reported earlier this year, 75 Main Street will house the Warwick Chamber of Commerce and serve as an information center for visitors to the area. In addition, Mayor Michael Newhard provided an update on the planned purchase of parkland located at Robin Brae, noting that a closing date is near.

Recognitions

Following Warwick Police Chief John Rader’s report, which noted the arrest of a person suspected of arson, along with an investigation into an armed robbery, Mayor Newhard took the opportunity to acknowledge the work of the Warwick Police Department.

“It is important to remember that we in this bucolic village are not immune and these things happen,” said Newhard. “That’s why it is so great to have a police force as responsible as you guys.”

During the meeting, the board also discussed the possibility of making Juneteenth a holiday for village employees. The board noted that this was a federal holiday and that many unions and municipalities had recognized it as one of their designated holidays for their members/employees. Before making a determination, it was agreed that the board would consult with its labor counsel.