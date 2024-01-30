Village clerk Raina Abramson earns registered municipal clerk certification

The New York State Association of City and Village Clerks (NYSACVC) recently announced that Warwick Village Clerk Raina Abramson has earned the certification of “Registered Municipal Clerk.”

The RMC program is administered by the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks in conjunction with the New York State Town Clerks Association. The RMC was established in 1997 to recognize the educational and professional accomplishments of municipal clerks. According to NYSACVC’s announcement, the program serves to promote the continued education of municipal clerks so they can better serve their boards and community.

“The program’s standards have been developed to strike a balance that allows all clerks to attain certification while meeting standards that support the integrity and credibility of a statewide professional accreditation program. The overall goal of the RMC program is to aid municipal clerks in improving job performance, while recognizing the professionalism of the municipal clerk’s office,” the NYSACVC explained in its announcement, adding, “The NYSACVC applauds Raina Abramson for demonstrating a commitment to public service and the pursuit of continuing education.”