Village board welcomes reelected trustees, new board appointees

Mary Collura and Barry Cheney were each sworn in for five-year terms as Warwick Village Board Trustees during the board’s April 1 meeting. Collura was elected to the board in March 2023 as part of a special election to fill a one-year term due to a vacancy of an unexpired term. Cheney was first elected to the Warwick Village Board in September 2011. Both candidates ran unopposed.

Both Collura and Cheney pledged to support the United States and New York constitutions and perform the duties of trustee of the village of Warwick to the best of their abilities.

Commenting on his re-election to the board, Cheney said, “It was a pretty easy campaign. I am thankful for that. I just appreciate the folks that did come out to vote considering it was an uncontested election. It was a very good turnout. I am just thankful that the residents of the village continue to place their trust in me, and I will continue to serve them as best I can.”

Collura also expressed her gratitude for the support she has received. “I just want to say thank you to everyone for your support; the board, my family and friends and the voters, of course. I’m looking forward to another five years of service.”

Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard congratulated Collura and Cheney on their appointment to the board and thanked them for their dedication to the village.

“I am grateful you are part of a team that has been doing some remarkable work for the village. I am appreciative that you ran again and continue to serve our community.”

During the meeting, the board also announced the appointments to the Warwick Village Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Architectural and Historic District Review Board and the Shade Tree Commission.

For the planning board, Jesse Gallo was appointed as chairman, and Scot Brown was appointed as a member of the board. In addition, Vanessa Holland was appointed as an alternative member of the board. John Graney will serve as chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, and Margaret Politoski was appointed as a member. Michael Bertolini was named chairman of the Architectural and Historic District Review Board, and Glenn Rhein was appointed to an alternate member position. The Shade Tree Commission will be led by commissioner Lynn Cheney.

During the meeting, the board also announced the appointments of Stephen Gaba, Esq., as attorney to the Warwick Village Board, Elizabeht Cassidy, Esq., as attorney to the Warwick Village Planning Board and Ashley Torres, Esq., as attorney to both the planning board and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Among the other appointments were Engineering & Surveying Properties as village engineer, Barton & Loguidice as water system and facilities engineer, and Michael Vernieri as accountant and Robert Rametta, Esq., as court prosecutor.