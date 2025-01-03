Village awarded $2.34 million DEC grant for dam safety repair and rehabilitation

The Village of Warwick announced that it has been selected to receive a grant of up to $2,340,488 from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program.

“This funding will support critical safety repairs and rehabilitation for the Village of Warwick Dam, ensuring long-term resilience and protection for the community,” the village said in its announcement.

The Water Quality Improvement Project program provides competitive, state-funded grants to local governments and nonprofit organizations for projects that aim to reduce polluted runoff, improve water quality, and restore habitats in the state’s water bodies, the village explained.

Mayor Michael Newhard expressed gratitude, stating, “We are very pleased to have received this funding. I would like to thank the team at Tectonic Engineering and Deputy Mayor Barry Chaney for their work on the grant application. Dam safety is a critical part to our water system infrastructure, and it is only recently that these funds have become available.”

The Village said it “extends its thanks to the DEC and New York State for recognizing the importance of this initiative and looks forward to working collaboratively to complete this vital project.”