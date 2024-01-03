Village approves multi-family housing permit for Forester Ave., announces 75 Main purchase

The village of Warwick received more than $3 million in grants in 2023, announced Mayor Michael Newhard at Tuesday’s village board meeting. The funds represent a variety of support from both federal and state programs and will be used to support a variety of initiatives, including commuter and pedestrian safety and the development (along with the town of Warwick) of a multi-use trail that would connect the village to popular destinations along Route 94.

“This has been a remarkable year for the village. It is an exciting time for us as a community and the fruition of a year of hard work,” said Newhard.

Recognizing the growing popularity of Warwick, Newhard also announced that the village has purchased property at 75 Main Street to house the Warwick Chamber of Commerce and to serve as an information center for visitors to the area. The new center would allow for wheelchair accessibility, bathrooms, and other features that weren’t possible at the Chamber’s original location.

“We’re very excited about this. Our community has become a destination on many levels,” said Newhard.

For residents of Warwick, the village has improved the special use permit for the creation of a multi-family housing unit. The property, located at 8 Forester Ave., will include one- and two-bedroom apartments, and will increase the available stock of entry-level housing in the village, according to the village board.

During the meeting, the board also announced the availability of AutoPay for water and sewer payments. Customers can enroll on the village of Warwick website and choose their preferred payment method. In addition, the village will hold a public hearing on January 16 on a proposed local law to establish a community choice aggregation program as well as a public hearing on February 5th on amending the village code to add traffic safety regulations and traffic control devices.