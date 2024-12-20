Village announces 2024 Christmas sing-along, Apple Eve

The Christmas Eve Sing-along will take place on Tuesday, December 24, at 5 p.m. at the Old School Baptist Meeting House.

The Village of Warwick’s annual Apple Eve event will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, on Railroad Green beginning at 11:30 p.m., in time for the dropping of the Apple at midnight. Everyone is invited to welcome in the New Year, so bring your noisemakers and join the fun!

The apple was created by John Redman and made its debut in 2017 to welcome in the Village’s sesquicentennial year.