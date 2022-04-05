Veteran training opportunities for high demand occupations

To assist unemployed veterans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) implemented the Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP). VRRAP provides up to 12 months of tuition and fees and a monthly housing allowance to eligible veterans training towards employment in a high-demand occupation.

Approved VRRAP schools are nationwide and offer education for associate degrees, non-college degrees, and certificate programs. More information is available on our website.

To assist veterans in finding the right job after completing their training, VA has partnered with Hiring Our Heroes to offer support and guidance and to provide employment assistance. Through network events, outreach forums, lunch & learns, job previews and resource fairs, veterans can utilize Hiring Our Heroes career connectors, resume engine, resources and other tools to find a job.

For eligible veterans, VRRAP is an option to help overcome the impact of COVID-19 and pursue a new career opportunity, from business operations and construction to education and social services.

Visit the VA VRRAP website for more information and on how to apply.

If you know a veteran who is in crisis, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.