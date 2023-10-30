Veteran’s Day Eve storytelling at the Warwick Historical Society

Everyone is invited to attend an evening of camaraderie on Veteran’s Day Eve, Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. at the Warwick Historical Society’s (WHS) headquarters: the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick.

Enjoy an evening of storytelling with WHS Trustee Thomas Brennan, a retired U.S. Navy officer and Vietnam veteran as he welcomes retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel John Ruszkiewicz. Brennan and Ruszkiewicz will share stories of life in the armed services during the Vietnam War and civilian life before and after their tours. This engaging event will be relaxed and conversational, and is presented for veterans and the general public. Questions and audience interaction are encouraged. Reservations are not required, but are appreciated.

Veteran’s Day honors all of the veterans who have served in the armed forces. Active veteran organizations in Warwick include the Warwick Veterans of Foreign War Post 4662, the Polish Legion of American Veterans #16 in Pine Island, and Warwick’s American Legion Post #214. For more information about VFW 4662, call 845-988-VETS (8387). For more information about PLAV 16, call 845-258-4168. For more information about Legion Post 214, call 845-986-1290.