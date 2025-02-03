Valentine crafting day this Sunday

Warwick Cares and the Warwick Prevention Coalition invite the community to participate in their second annual Valentine Community Care Cards event. Warwick area teens and senior citizens will gather for an afternoon of crafting Valentine cards with messages of love and hope. All are welcome to participate.

This free community event will take place Sunday, February 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick.

Cards made will be distributed to community members, nursing homes, Meals on Wheels, and individuals. The event will also feature a game of Valentine BINGO, as well as refreshments, snacks, and conversations. Supplies will be provided and this will count as community service.

The Warwick Valley Community Center is handicap accessible. Those looking to attend can RSVP to Mary Collura and Hannah McCarthy at WarwickCaresSigns@gmail.com; email Collura@villageofwarwick.com for more information.