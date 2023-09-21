Upcoming fall festivals and events

Sunday, Oct. 1

New York

Warwick: Applefest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Bank St. There will be craft and food vendors, live music, apple pie baking and eating contests and more.

Saturday, Oct. 7

New Jersey

Hamburg: Crystal Springs Fall Music Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Array of musical performances and fall-themed activities. Route 94 and Wild Turkey Way.

West Milford: Autumn Lights Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1 Marshall Hill Road.

New York

Monroe: Hudson Valley Farm & Flea at Museum Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 makers will be offering specialty items, including gourmet foods, vintage finds, knitted products, ceramics, jewelry, canned cocktails, home and garden. Museum Village is at 1010 Route 17M.

Sugar Loaf: Sugar Loaf Fall Festival will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8 rain or shine. Local vendors, live music and more. In Sugar Loaf.

Warwick: Warwick Children’s Book Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stanley-Deming Park. Meet authors and illustrators of children books. Free admission.

Sunday, Oct. 8

New Jersey

Newton: Eighth annual Fall Festival and Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Spring Street. There will be vendors, live music and food. Free admission and parking.

Monday, Oct. 9

New York

Pine Island: Pumpkinfest, sponsored by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, is especially designed for children. At Pine Island Town Park (Kay Road off County Route 1) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pumpkin painting, face painting, a children’s bouncy house and more. Cost is $10 per participating child.

Saturday, Oct. 14

New Jersey

Lafayette: Celebrate the garlic harvest at the Garlic Festival and Beer Garden presented by the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-day event, Oct. 14 and 15.

Ringwood: Harvest Festival & Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road. Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting, hay rides and more. Parking is $5 per car. Rain date is Oct. 15.

Sparta: Fall Festival at Shepherd of the Hills, 246 Woodport Road, from 4 to 9 p.m. rain or shine. Featuring Kevin and Jayne Collins leading songs at the campfire. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili cook-off, pumpkin painting, s’mores, apple cider and more. Bring chairs and blankets.

New York

Goshen: Fall Festival at Goshen Village Green from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be hay rides, a chili cook-off, cornhole, local artists, vendors and more. Rain date is Oct. 21.

Saturday, Oct. 28

New Jersey

Sparta: Shepherd of the Hills fifth annual Fall Vendor/Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 246 Woodport Road. A variety of vendors and crafters. Food and beverages available from Homer’s Girls Food Truck from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.