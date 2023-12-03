Two WVHS students lead Toys for Military Tots drive

As members of the Student Senate at Warwick Valley High School, Gisela Gujar and Alyssa Dovico are helping run the Toys for Military Tots Drive, an initiative started to assist military families in getting toys for their children for the holidays.

Gujar and Dovico, both juniors, have been a part of the student government since middle school and this is their first year running the toy drive.

“When you’re a freshman and sophomore you observe the juniors and seniors starting to run stuff,” said Gujar, the junior president of the Student Senate who also excels on the tennis court. “So now that we’re juniors and are going to be seniors, this is a good way to start getting more involved in these things.”

Dovico looks forward to the challenge.

“With the Student Senate, there are a lot of activities that we have to do,” said Dovico, who runs track and field in addition to her duties as the junior class senator. “We feel that is one of the more challenging ones because we have to talk to other people and make sure we get involved in the school. It’s definitely a good time, and a good season to do this.”

Gujar and Dovico have been learning how to coordinate the toy drive, which will last for about two-and-a-half week, and hope to be able to donate a lot of toys. They are working with different stores and shops, as well as Warwick radio station WTBQ. They are also working in conjunction with Warwick Valley Middle School, whose Senate is organizing their part of the toy drive.

Those who want to contribute can donate a new and unwrapped toy for a child between the ages of 6 and 12. Toys are being collected in different classrooms throughout the school, as well as a box in the main office.

On Dec. 8, they will collect everything and bring it to the radio station.



“If we had each person in the school donate one toy, that’s already 2,000 toys donated for kids,” said Gujar. “So, it shows you how the smaller things can have a bigger impact.”

Gujar and Dovico are demonstrating many characteristics in the Portrait of a Graduate, including the attributes of being ethical, global citizen, and collaborators.

“These two young ladies are role models for their peers,” said Warwick Valley High School Principal Georgianna Diopoulos. “They willingly took on the responsibility of organizing the toy drive in order to provide holiday cheer for the community. They are both committed to community service and are a delight to work with.”