Trucks N Trees returns Dec. 6-7

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will host its popular winter holiday event, Trucks N Trees on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The weekend of food, fun, and community giving - now in its ninth year - will be held at a new location: Pin Street Bowling Alley, located at 154 NY-94 South in Warwick.

Presented by Warwick-based nonprofit Small Things Inc., Trucks N Trees continues the charity’s mission of sharing kindness in the community by raising funds to purchase and gift holiday toys and Christmas trees for local families in need.

Festival-goers can look forward to a wide variety of food trucks serving both savory and sweet specialties, along with local craft brews.

Fresh-cut Christmas trees will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting local families. Quantities are limited, and online pre-sale reservations are strongly encouraged.

In the spirit of giving, attendees are invited to donate unwrapped toys, new children’s socks, and non-perishable food items at the event. Local businesses and families can also take part in sponsorship opportunities that will turn community generosity into real holiday gifts for local families in need.

Admission is free, Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer, and there’s fun for all ages. For details about the event, Christmas tree pre-sales, and more, log onto https://shorturl.at/yBZZK.