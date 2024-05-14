‘Trot for Trauma 5K’ to support PTSD awareness

On Saturday, June 1, Nourish Your Mind Non-Profit is hosting a 5K in Warwick in support of PTSD Awareness Month.

Sponsorship packages for the event range from $250 to $1,000.

Nourish Your Mind provides individuals, families and the community with resources, workshops and programs to educate and support those who are experiencing mental illness. Mental health services through the fund are provided by Jessica C. Sullivan, LCSW, PLLC.

To sign up for the 5K, donate $30. To register for the race or to donate, visit givegab.com/campaigns/trotfortrauma. Orangetheory Fitness Monroe will be offering two complimentary workouts to all registered participants. The first 100 people to register will also get a complimentary T-shirt. For more information, call 845-604-9904 or email nonprofit@nourishyourmind.com.