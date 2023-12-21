Troop 45’s adventures in scouting

Earlier this month, Warwick-based Troop 45 took a trip to a rock climbing gym in Albany, New York. Scouts learned about climbing and rappelling as they scaled the huge rock-climbing walls and investigated the tunnel system that spans the entire complex. The highlight of the trip for many scouts was the zipline inside the tunnels. This is one of many trips that Troop 45 plans each year.

In September 2023, Troop 45 traveled to Forestburg Scout Reservation and were taught pioneering skills while they practiced using ropes to make knots to build ladders and shelters. The Troop’s outdoor adventure continued as they went to Gettysburg, Pa., in October. Scouts learned about the importance of the Battle of Gettysburg to American history while they hiked through the battleground areas. In November, the Troop 45 scouts practiced using maps and compasses at Durland Scout Reservation and completed a five-mile wilderness hike using their orienteering skills.

Each month, Troop 45 gets the scouts outdoors and active as they learn, practice, and hone their skills during their camping trips. Upcoming Troop 45 camping trips will cover survival skills, cabin camping, team building, sports, rifle shooting, and end with the troop’s yearly cycling and rafting trips.

For more information on scouting, contact BoyScouts@Troop45Warwick.org.