Treecycle 2024 enjoys fine weather at Stanley Deming Park

On Saturday, April 20, members of the Warwick community gathered at Stanley Deming Park for “Treecycle 2024,” which mixes art and sustainability by showcasing ways everyday items can be reused to create modern masterpieces. The event, hosted by Sustainable Warwick, also featured interactive workshops, puppets, hands-on sustainable crafts, and informational booths about a variety of topics such a creating pollinator-friendly gardens and the Community Choice Aggregation project.

Elsewhere in town people could help clean up roadsides, recycle old air conditioners and electronics, or sign up for some of the other upcoming events, like “Too Good To Toss,” Warwick’s community swap slated to take place this June.