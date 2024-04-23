x
Treecycle 2024 enjoys fine weather at Stanley Deming Park

Warwick. The event showcased the works of local artists and also gave kids and families a chance to create their own art.

Warwick /
| 23 Apr 2024 | 10:14
    Warwick residents enjoyed the sunny weather as they explored “upcycled” crafts.
    Warwick residents enjoyed the sunny weather as they explored “upcycled” crafts. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    Puppets and other art installations adorned the park.
    Puppets and other art installations adorned the park. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    Local artist Andy Finney displayed some of his works.
    Local artist Andy Finney displayed some of his works. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    Scraps of cloth are reimagined at Treecycle 2024.
    Scraps of cloth are reimagined at Treecycle 2024. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    What once was trash becomes something new at Treecycle 2024.
    What once was trash becomes something new at Treecycle 2024. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    Bottle caps become art at Treecycle 2024.
    Bottle caps become art at Treecycle 2024. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    Binding used for packaging woven into art.
    Binding used for packaging woven into art. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)
    Information booths displayed a variety of topics, from gardening tips to alternative heat sources.
    Information booths displayed a variety of topics, from gardening tips to alternative heat sources. ( Photo by Lisa Reider)

On Saturday, April 20, members of the Warwick community gathered at Stanley Deming Park for “Treecycle 2024,” which mixes art and sustainability by showcasing ways everyday items can be reused to create modern masterpieces. The event, hosted by Sustainable Warwick, also featured interactive workshops, puppets, hands-on sustainable crafts, and informational booths about a variety of topics such a creating pollinator-friendly gardens and the Community Choice Aggregation project.

Elsewhere in town people could help clean up roadsides, recycle old air conditioners and electronics, or sign up for some of the other upcoming events, like “Too Good To Toss,” Warwick’s community swap slated to take place this June.